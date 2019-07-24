Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jody R. Mills. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jody R. Mills was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 3, 1928 to Mildred Buffington Rich and Francis Marion Rich. She died in Greenfield, Massachusetts on July 23, 2019 at the age of 91.



Jody was raised in Orchard Park, New York and Hamilton, Ontaria, Canada. She received a Humanities degree at Scripps College of Claremont, California where she married Abbot Low Mills III, a photo journalist who later became a documentary cinematographer for television.



Together they raised five children; Abbot, David, Brooke, Lauren, and Rick.



Jody designed dress patterns for Boe Jeste of NYC and later earned a Master's Degree in Special Education. In 1978 Jody began working as a family counselor at the Betty Ford Treatment Center for Chemical Dependency in Palm Springs, California where she was beloved by many, including Johnny Cash who dedicated a song to her in gratitude.



Jody always pursued her art interests, designing cards and creating "critters" (soft-sculptured animals and dolls) that have brought joy to countless homes. Her greeting cards are now sold at the Wonderland Shop in Easthampton, Massachusetts.



Jody made close friends where ever she went and was sought out for her unconditional love, kindness, wisdom, and sense of humor. She will be dearly missed, but now reunites with her husband and other beloved family members who have passed before her.



In lieu of flowers you may donate to an animal shelter or the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in Jody Mills' honor.

