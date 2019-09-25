Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Halpern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joel Halpern, cultural anthropologist, Professor Emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, loving father of Kay Halpern, Susannah Halpern, and Carla Halpern, grandfather of Ben and Jordan Cargill, Ari and Nathan Rickman, and Elina, Gareth and Sonya Gordon-Halpern, long-time colleague and former husband of Barbara Kerewsky-Halpern, devoted partner of June Guild, and brother of Helen Lerner, died in Greenfield, Massachusetts on July 4, 2019. He was ninety.



Joel was an adventurer and a keen observer who from an early age set his own path. As a youth, he rejected his father's advice that he study chemistry, and instead earned a BA in history from the University of Michigan and a PhD in anthropology from Columbia University. More interested in people than particles, he explored the North American and Scandanavian arctic, living with indigenous peoples and learning about their cultures. He and Barbara conducted fieldwork in Laos in the late 1950s and, beginning in 1952 and continuing for many decades, in a Balkan village. There, he and Barbara, eventually with all three of their children, lived with a local family in a multi-generational household, speaking Serbian and chronicling the rhythms of village life along with the introduction of electricity and indoor plumbing and the movement of young people away from the village to the towns and cities.



Joel was a prolific writer, authoring and co-authoring with Barbara hundreds of articles as well as chapters in a series of elementary school social studies textbooks on families, communities and cultures. He also authored many books, including A Serbian Village, A Serbian Village in Historical Perspective, and The Changing Village Community, which focused on the modernization of traditional societies. His detailed presentations of rituals and daily life pull the reader into the communities he described. An avid photographer, he would often use the right angle of a building crane looming over a field or a developing urban landscape to frame a message of transformation. He donated his vast collection of writings and digitized photos to universities and research institutions across the country for all to access.



As he neared the end of his long and productive life, Joel's sharp mind and intellectual curiosity never wavered. His apartment was lined with books on multiple subjects, many recently acquired, dog-eared, with comments on note paper inserted like bookmarks. In a small notebook on his desk, he had jotted thoughts for a book: "tentative title: Through a Glass Darkly - Some Reflections on Lives of Modest Privilege...what can 2 octogenarians possibly add to the torrents of writings confronting a truly inquiring person seeking some measure of perspective on our current dilemmas, which to so many of us seem unprecedented?"



In addition to his intellect, Joel's children and grandchildren will always remember his playful wit, the imaginative stories he would weave to entertain them, and his self-deprecating humor. His greatest legacy was that he was a giver - of love and affection, of passion and curiosity.



For those wishing to make a donation in Joel's honor, please consider donating books or funds to



www.readertoreader.org .

