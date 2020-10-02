1/1
Joel Peter Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel Peter Dunn, Age 72, of Amherst MA where he had his business Dunn Associates, formerly of Needham and Wellesley. Beloved son of the late John Raymond and Margaret (Coyne) Dunn, and brother of the late Joyce Dunn Higgins and John R. Dunn Jr. Born in Charlestown, NH, he grew up in Needham. He attended Needham High School and Boston College. In addition to his professional work as an insurance broker and financial planner Joel was a talented athlete in his youth, a life-long sports fan and a close follower of politics. He was a devoted son, a loving uncle, a generous friend and mentor. He is survived by his nephews and nieces: Rev. Charles J. Higgins III, Anne Higgins (goddaughter), Jonathan Higgins and his wife Tracey, Peter Higgins, and John R. Dunn III; his grandnephews and nieces: Michael, Lucy, Tara, Jack and Madeleine Higgins, and William Dunn, and his first cousin Catherine (Cass) Farrell. Due to the pandemic private funeral services have already been held: Requiem Mass at Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church in Newton Upper Falls and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. To share a memory of Joel, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amherst Bulletin on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 24, 2020
I have nothing but great memories of Joel from our days of playing after school basketball games at the Stephen Palmer grade school outdoor basketball court in Needham. Afterwards, it was go next door to the old YMCA for sodas and watching TV before we all went home. My Needham High School basketball teammates and I lost track of Joel after college until 2012 when his neighbor and close friend, Robert "Bo" Lynch found him living in Amherst. Shortly before Bo passed away in 2013, they did get to have a telephone conversation. My friends and I thoroughly enjoyed Joel's great sense of humor and infectious laugh. After 2013, he and I stayed in touch several times per year. I will miss Joel very much. Glenn Merkel
Glenn Merkel
Friend
September 24, 2020
Joel was among the first classmates that I met on my first day of college back in 1966. Sorted by alphabet, Bob Conway, Paul DeWolfe, Joel Dunn, Fred Durham and I all became close friends. I regret having lost touch with Joel although I did stop by his office in Amherst one day but just missed him. Tonight, I will remember Joel in my thoughts and prayers as well as my memories of those fun days in college.
John Comerford
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved