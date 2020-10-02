I have nothing but great memories of Joel from our days of playing after school basketball games at the Stephen Palmer grade school outdoor basketball court in Needham. Afterwards, it was go next door to the old YMCA for sodas and watching TV before we all went home. My Needham High School basketball teammates and I lost track of Joel after college until 2012 when his neighbor and close friend, Robert "Bo" Lynch found him living in Amherst. Shortly before Bo passed away in 2013, they did get to have a telephone conversation. My friends and I thoroughly enjoyed Joel's great sense of humor and infectious laugh. After 2013, he and I stayed in touch several times per year. I will miss Joel very much. Glenn Merkel

