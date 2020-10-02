Joel Peter Dunn, Age 72, of Amherst MA where he had his business Dunn Associates, formerly of Needham and Wellesley. Beloved son of the late John Raymond and Margaret (Coyne) Dunn, and brother of the late Joyce Dunn Higgins and John R. Dunn Jr. Born in Charlestown, NH, he grew up in Needham. He attended Needham High School and Boston College. In addition to his professional work as an insurance broker and financial planner Joel was a talented athlete in his youth, a life-long sports fan and a close follower of politics. He was a devoted son, a loving uncle, a generous friend and mentor. He is survived by his nephews and nieces: Rev. Charles J. Higgins III, Anne Higgins (goddaughter), Jonathan Higgins and his wife Tracey, Peter Higgins, and John R. Dunn III; his grandnephews and nieces: Michael, Lucy, Tara, Jack and Madeleine Higgins, and William Dunn, and his first cousin Catherine (Cass) Farrell. Due to the pandemic private funeral services have already been held: Requiem Mass at Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church in Newton Upper Falls and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. To share a memory of Joel, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com