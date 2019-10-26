Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johanna M. Klimczyk. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Johanna M. Klimczyk, 64, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 22.



On the eve of her death, she was surrounded by loved ones. Her loving daughter, Maggie Klimczyk, and her grandsons, Eli and Emil, were there to love her, feed and comfort her, and witness the beauty and peace that shone through, masking any pain she may have been feeling. Her brothers, Steve and Rick Kristek and sister Mary Jane Burke shared the space with "the Foley clan" who have always been there for her and the family. And the room was filled with the love and incredible strength of her brother, John Patrick Foley Kristek, which helped sustain all of us through this difficult time.



Johanna departs this earth to join her loving and very-missed sister and "running-mate" Kathleen McKnight. And of, course, her mother, Joanne Foley Kristek, the matriarch of the family and the benefactor of Johanna's beautiful red hair.



Johanna was a shy and private person, but wrote beautiful poetry that revealed a keen insight into life's loves and challenges. She especially loved her weekend visits from her grandson Eli. She also loved crossword puzzles and salt.



Perhaps more than anything, she loved to make people laugh, and she was very good at it. She had a dry wit and perfect delivery, and she was very funny. On her final night, surrounded by loved ones, she was frail and distressed, but rose to the moment with a series of "one-liners" that had the room laughing out loud. In her most trying time, she left us with an eternal gift, as only she could do. She left us with a warm heart and a smile on our lips.



Johanna will be greatly missed by her friends and family, including her nieces and nephews Molly, Joanna, Megan, Hannah, Daniel and Matt and their extended families; her in-laws Donna Kristek, Georgiann Kristek, Patrick McKnight and Jennie Klimczyk, and her close friend Alyssa.



The family extends an invitation to join them for a Cerebration of Johanna's Life at the Bluebonnet Diner on Saturday November 2, from 12-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Food Bank of Western Mass or VNA/Hospice of CDH. The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation.

