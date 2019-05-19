John Moriarty, Jr.
Regretfully, John passed away recently. He was born in Northampton, graduated from Northampton High School, and lived in the area all his life. He was a voracious reader, loved fishing and outdoor activities. John is pre-deceased by his parents, John and Agnes Moriarty, brother Jimmy, sister Maureen, nieces Joanne Moriarty and Jennifer Parasiliti. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Moriarty, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Burial will be private with no calling hours.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413) 587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 19, 2019