John A. Collis, 99, passed away on August 19, 2020 at Mont Marie Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Holyoke, MA. He was born on April 30, 1921 in Palmer, MA to Burt and Ethel (Alden) Collis. John lived the first few years of his life in Ludlow, MA, then moved to Belchertown at the age of seven. He graduated from Belchertown High School in 1939, and was the class valedictorian. After High School, he attended Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMASS Amherst. John worked as a chicken farmer for many years, and retired from Newell Printing as a printmaker. He enjoyed photography and he was a member of several area camera clubs. John was predeceased by his wife, Janice I. (Gay) Collis in 2005. All services are private and Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. For more information please visit www.beersandstory.com