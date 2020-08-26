John Allan La Chapelle, age 73, of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Cooley Dickenson Hospital in Northampton. He was born in Holyoke, son of the late George and Margaret (Fitzgerald) La Chapelle. A graduate of Holyoke Catholic, Holyoke Community College, and Cambridge College in Springfield, John Allan was a Psychotherapist at Holyoke Medical Center until his retirement. His two loving children survive him, daughter Mayor Nicole LaChapelle of Easthampton; son Christian LaChapelle and his partner Martha Leamy of Holyoke; his beloved grandchildren Sigrid von Wendel of New York City, Cameron LaChapelle of New York City, and Cade LaChapelle of Holyoke; lifelong friends Donna O'Connor and her husband, the late Michael O'Connor; Carol Bevan Bogart and the late Jerome Alexander. He is predeceased by brother and sister - in - law, the late Bing and Judy La Chapelle; brother and sister - in - law, the late Denis La Chapelle and his wife Patricia (Whalen) La Chapelle. John Allan, also known as Pepe, loved the beach, dancing, madras, driving convertibles as well as cultivating a good tan. While any beach was a good beach, he favored the ones in Provincetown, Truro, and Watch Hill, RI. He signed his emails "Disco Forever" and could do the Hustle like no other. He was the oral historian of his family - recounting stories of several past generations, including the immigration of his mother's family from Ireland. John Allan gave detailed driving tours of Holyoke for anyone interested or his unknowing passengers. Before moving to Northampton, he restored his maternal grandmother's house on O'Connor Avenue, Holyoke. There was not a person John Allan did not know, and on the rare occasion he did not know somebody, he introduced himself. His warm smile, wit, and mischievous nature are remembered by all who met him. His family will miss him dearly, especially at their weekly Sunday dinner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 29th at 10 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1945 Northampton Street, Holyoke. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, South Hadley. Calling hours will be held Friday evening, August 28th, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED. In place of flowers, John Allan wished that donations be made in his memory to Loreto and Broderick Houses, 51 Hamilton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040, to support the good work of those in recovery.



