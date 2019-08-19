Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Page. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary





John A. Page passed away peacefully at his home in Pelham on Aug 13 sitting in his favorite spot in his backyard looking out at his stonewall and the woods beyond. Born Oct 12, 1923 John was the son of Bertram C and Marybelle (Ward) Page. He was a WWII veteran and while serving his brother Bob was killed in action. He married Dorothy Orrell in Sept 1947 and in 1953 he bought a lot from his folks and built his house. He worked for 10 years at Louis Foods in the center of Amherst and then the Zoology Dept at UMass until his retirement in 1987. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy and his beloved daughter Gail Page his brothers Len, Bob and Harold as well as Harold's wife Phyllis and his nephew Phil.He is survived by his son Norman and his wife Pat of Pelham, his son in law Donald Chabot of Greenfield and his sister in law Lenore Page of Michigan. He leaves four Grandchildren: Jennifer (Russell) Benham and her husband Aaron of Connecticut, Robert Page and his wife Meg of Shutesbury, Gregory Russell and his wife Becky of California and Audra (Page) Gocenski and her husband Wesley of Leverett. He leaves his much loved 11 great grandchildren John, Tyler and Adam Page, Sam, Nathan and Sean Benham, Harper, Preston and Jackson Russell and Bohden and Mariah Goscenski. He also leaves nieces, nephews and their extended families.He loved baseball, fishing, hiking, and working in his yard. When he retired he built a stone wall the length of his property and in his nineties he helped his son Norm rebuild the stone retaining wall he built in the 1950's. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1942 where he was on the baseball team with his brother that competed for the State Championship. When his son was in grammar school he organized a "Monday Night" baseball game on his father's ball field where the Pelham Baseball team played. Kids from 1st grade to seniors in high school came together to play. John pitched so well he could hit the bat of the 1st graders and strike out the seniors. He made sure 1st graders always got a hit so they could learn the game. His grandchildren will always remember playing on his ledges, riding bikes and scooters on his driveway and sledding down his big hill while he stood there grinning.There will be no calling hours and burial will be private at the convenience of family. Memorial donations can be sent in honor of John to Cooley Dickinson VNA &Hospice P.O. Box 329 Northampton Ma 01061-0329 or .Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019

