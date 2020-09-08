1/
John Allen "Jack" Hafey
Jack passed away in his home on the evening of August 29th. He was surrounded by family who loved him deeply.

Jack was a longtime resident of Florence, growing up on North Maple Street with his five siblings, Patrick, Mary, Jim, Beth and Paul. He was the son of Larry and Esther Hafey and was predeceased by one brother Paul.

Although not long enough Jack's life was supremely enhanced by his three children Chris, Bridget, and Jacqueline who were the light in his eyes. Jack also had one grandchild Wyatt of whom would bring tears to his eyes at the mere mention of him because is so beautiful. Jack's love Cindy Sullivan was his constant for over 30 years. Jack would often say if I ate all her delicious cooking we would have to get a much bigger house and then he'd laugh. Their love is enviable, true and simply lovely.

Jack was a gentle soul, whose humor and realness made you feel like you were home. His kindness and enthusiasm touched so many throughout his life and thankfully those feelings will be with us forever. The passing of Jack is both full of sadness and at the same time full of hope that peace is now his reality. All our love is with him and will always be with him

The family will announce a celebration of life for Jack in the near future.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413)587-0044

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
