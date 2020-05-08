JOHN C. RENAUD
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Renaud passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. John was 78 years old. John was born December 27, 1941, to Joseph and Phyllis Renaud in Holyoke, MA. He graduated from Precious Blood High School in Holyoke, after which he went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1960-1966. He finished his education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a B.A. in Accounting.

John worked as an accountant for over 35 years at both the Three County Fair and H&R Block. He enjoyed his work, especially the social aspects of it, but there was nothing he loved more than his family. John was a loving husband, an amazing father and one of the greatest grandparents "Gramps." His smile and bright blue eyes would always light up the room.

John is survived by his wife of 51 years Barbara Renaud, his son Brian Renaud and fiancée Meagan Finn. He also his two grandsons Max Renaud and Nolan Renaud. He was predeceased by his oldest son John Renaud Jr. "Chuck"

John's family would like to personally thank all of the wonderful nurses and doctors that cared for him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Johns passing. He was our accountant at H & R Block for many years. He made an onerous task more pleasurable with his sense of humor. He always had a twinkle in his eye. We ended up laughing a lot and he always did a wonderful job. We were so sad when he retired. Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Karen Hakala
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
John was a great guy. Allways cheerful and helping.
Bruce Shallcross
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved