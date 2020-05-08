John Renaud passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. John was 78 years old. John was born December 27, 1941, to Joseph and Phyllis Renaud in Holyoke, MA. He graduated from Precious Blood High School in Holyoke, after which he went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1960-1966. He finished his education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a B.A. in Accounting.
John worked as an accountant for over 35 years at both the Three County Fair and H&R Block. He enjoyed his work, especially the social aspects of it, but there was nothing he loved more than his family. John was a loving husband, an amazing father and one of the greatest grandparents "Gramps." His smile and bright blue eyes would always light up the room.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years Barbara Renaud, his son Brian Renaud and fiancée Meagan Finn. He also his two grandsons Max Renaud and Nolan Renaud. He was predeceased by his oldest son John Renaud Jr. "Chuck"
John's family would like to personally thank all of the wonderful nurses and doctors that cared for him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 8, 2020.