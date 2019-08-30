Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Conlon. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 View Map Burial Following Services Wildwood Cemetery Amherst , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John T. (Jack) Conlon, 95, passed away August 28, 2019 at The Arbors at Amherst.A 61 year resident of Amherst, Jack was born on October 27, 1923, in Worcester, the son of the late Francis B. and Isabel A. Conlon.Upon graduation from Classical High School in Worcester, Jack joined the U.S Army Air Corps during World War II , graduating from Cryptography School in 1943. He was assigned as Cryptographer/Squadron Operations, 92nd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force at B-17 airbases in Podington, England and Istres, France, until 1945. Among his decorations were the European Theater of Operations Campaign Ribbon (6 Battle Stars), and the Croix de Guerre for combat heroism.Following his military service, Jack enrolled at UMASS-Amherst, and received his BBA in 1949. He then went on to UCONN for his MA, and to Michigan State for a PhD in Economics.Jack then began a 36 year career in academia as a Professor and Administrator, including stops at Michigan State University, Colgate University, University of Maine, and the last 28 years at his beloved UMASS-Amherst. Jack taught Economics, Management, and Labor Relations, was Chair of the Department of Management, and later Assistant Dean, Associate Dean, and served two stretches as Acting Dean of the UMASS School of Business Administration, now Isenberg School of Management. He retired from full-time teaching in 1986 and was named Professor Emeritus. He continued teaching part-time in Emeritus role and was awarded the Chancellor's Medal upon retirement in 1992.Jack also had a passion for Labor Relations and was both a Fact Finder, Mediator, and Arbitrator. He was Chairman of the American Arbitration Association Advisory Council for the N.E. Region, and a member of the prestigious National Academy of Arbitrators. He often invited his UMASS students to his hearings so they could experience first- hand what they were learning in class. Jack cared deeply for his students, and tracked their successes over the years.He was deeply involved in the local community. He served as a longtime Trustee of Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Amherst Savings Bank, and as a Director of Heritage Savings Bank. He was also a member of the Amherst Council on Aging and the Rotary Club of Amherst.Jack was also an avid sports enthusiast. He loved all professional Boston sports teams, UMASS Athletics, and was an avid golfer and long- time member of both Amherst Golf Club, where he was a member of the Amherst Legends, and Hickory Ridge Golf Club.Jack was predeceased by his brother Robert Conlon and his sister Kay Akona. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Faith (Pelton) Conlon, his loving sons Jim and his wife Carol (Devine) of Wilbraham, MA. and Mark and his wife Debra (Goodridge) of Westford, MA., his cherished grandchildren Tim and Sarah, his sister-in-law Justine Conlon, and his four nephews and their families.The family wishes to thank Jack's wonderful extended family from the Arbors at Amherst and MagCare. The caregivers from both organizations were truly his angels over the past three years. We will forever be grateful to all of them.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst, concluding with a funeral home service at 11:30 am. Burial with Military Honors will be held immediately following at Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst, MA.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Rotary International World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

