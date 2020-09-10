John David Bowler ,75, of Florence, MA passed away September 8th surrounded by his loving family.



John was born November 20,1944 in Northampton, MA. He was the son to the late Alfred and Gwendoline Mabel (Wolfe)Bowler.



Living most of his childhood in Easthampton, he was a 1963 graduate of Smith Vocational High School where he studied automotive.



John worked many years at Stanley Home Products working in shipping/receiving, later getting his broiler/fireman's license running broilers there then running broilers at National Non-Woven. He later worked at the local Florence Diner, retiring at the age of 64. John was loved and will be missed by many; his smile and hugs were welcomed by all.



He was an avid pool player on the APA-VFW league for just shy of 2 decades. He enjoyed playing cards (pitch league), singing karaoke and spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and grand pups.



John is survived by his wife of 49years Nancy(Hurlburt)Bowler of Florence, his three daughters Kimberly Bowler and her husband Sylvain Beaudoin of Hatfield, Kristin and Joshua Thibedau of Florence and his youngest daughter, whom was his primary caregiver, Kelley Bowler with Fiancé Michael Harris of Florence; his 6 cherished grandchildren Eric, Carlito, Justin, Kristofer, Dezalyna and Tristan and many nieces and nephews.



John was predeceased by his older brother Eric Bowler.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 13th from 2-4PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14th at 12:30PM at Brookside Cemetery, Williston Ave., Easthampton.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all attendees are required to wear face coverings at all times, practice social distancing, not allowed to congregate in the funeral home parking lot and at the cemetery, and are respectfully asked for no contact with the family but know that your presence is truly appreciated.



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store