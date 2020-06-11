John (Jack) E. Dunn, 73, of Amherst, passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1946 in Malden, Massachusetts to Bernice (Allen) and William Dunn. After earning his Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University, Jack started his career as a journalist for a local Boston paper. Jack was a lifelong avid musician and lover of music, especially dixieland jazz. He was the drummer in multiple bands over the course of his life; most recently, the South End Jazz Band. Jack's love of music is what originally brought him to Western Massachusetts when he decided, with his beloved brother Bill, to purchase and convert a lackluster Sunderland restaurant into what became one of Western Massachusetts' most iconic musical venues of the 70's and 80's - the Rusty Nail. Jack was just 26 when he bought the Nail, and successfully ran the premier blues club for 13 years. The Nail booked national acts such as John Lee Hooker, James Brown, The Ramones, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. The Nail was also committed to promoting local Western Massachusetts talent such as Fat, Clean Living, and NRBQ. One of Jack's most memorable moments was booking his musical idol, Buddy Rich. The Nail is also where Jack met his wife of 44 years, Joan (Lloyd). Together, they welcomed their two daughters, of whom Jack was immensely proud. His devotion to family ultimately led Jack away from the Nail and into a 30 year career as an investment broker, with his longest tenure held at A.G. Edwards in Springfield. When Jack retired in 2011, he purchased an RV and enjoyed taking trips with his family to new places in the U.S. Jack was a dedicated father and "poppy," and enjoyed doing anything that involved spending time with his children and grandchild. Jack leaves behind his wife, Joan; his two daughters and their partners, Allison Dunn and John Nidzgorski and Lindsay and Jared Thomas; and granddaughter Hannah Quesenberry.
There are no calling hours. There will be a private burial at Saint Columba cemetery in Newport, Rhode Island. The family will hold a memorial celebration later this year. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial contributions be made to the Amherst Survival Center, 138 Sunderland Road, Amherst, MA 01002. To send a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.douglassfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.