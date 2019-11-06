John E. Marti died peacefully on October 30, 2019 due to complications following surgery.
Born in Minneapolis Minnesota on April 3, 1943, John settled in Williamsburg where he helped to create a loving family home with his wife, Sherrie (Smart) Marti. John was a brother to 5, Mike, Joseph, Jeffery and Matthew Marti and Mary Southard.
John found joy in children everywhere, most especially with his own, Zachary and Olivia Marti and Hannah (Marti) Black and with his grandchildren, Nadia Woodson Marti, Eaden and Emile Marti and Charlie and Penelope Black.
John, a Vietnam War veteran, cared passionately about peace and justice for all people. John's family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. Donations in his name can be made to the social justice cause of your choosing.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019