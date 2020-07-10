John Francis "Smack" Doherty died on July 8, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield at the age of 90.John was born on November 1, 1929 in Amherst to the late Francis J. and Agnes (Murphy) Doherty. He graduated from Amherst High, and in 1947 enlisted in the U.S. Army. After earning his paratrooper wings, Smack served in the 82nd Airborne Division, Ft. Bragg, NC, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class, the heart and soul of the platoon. He eventually went on to instruct paratroopers at Jump School at Ft. Benning GA. He proudly served his country as Platoon Sergeant in a Weapons Platoon in the Korean War. His service earned him, amongst other honors, a Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Parachute Gliders Badge and the Massachusetts "Soldier of the Year" award, which was presented to him personally by President Harry S. Truman. John was also a bugler and coordinated, participated or played at many military funerals in the Honor Guard, including that of Gen. John J. Pershing at Arlington National Cemetery. After leaving the service he began a career with MA Bell, from which he would retire in 1989. Smack was a lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He married his wife Estelle Szynal in 1954 and embarked on a loving journey that would span 65 years.Smack was a long-time member of the Amherst Golf Club, where the family watched the Apollo moon landing together. He was also an avid fisherman, spending many days with family and friends on the Quabbin Reservoir. More than anything, Smack was a man who put family and friends, loyalty, duty and honor above all else. He was especially proud of all his grandchildren.John is survived by his wife Estelle (Szynal) Doherty; son Jeffery Doherty and his partner Jennifer Cannon; daughter Sharon Niedbala and her husband James; and grandchildren Aine, Maeve and Nora Doherty, and Michael, Steven and Jennifer Niedbala. John also leaves brother William Doherty; brother James Doherty and his wife Christine; sister Bonita Curtin and her husband Michael; and sister-in-law Theresa Doherty. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters Marjorie Sullivan, Frances Scanlon, Eleanor Reardon, Rita Bennett and Anne Doherty, as well as his brothers David, Robert and Gary Doherty.A graveside service will be held for John at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley on Thursday July 16 at 11 AM, Fr. Piotr Pawlus officiating. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be no calling hours. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice at the Baystate Health Foundation, 280 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01199 (checks made payable to BVNAH c/o Baystate Health Foundation).