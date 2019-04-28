Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. "Jack" Superson. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

John F. (Jack) Superson of Pomeroy Meadow Road and formerly of South Hadley passed away on April 22, 2019.



He was born in Holyoke, MA and is the son of Frances (Harris) Superson and the late Edward Superson.



Jack was a 1983 graduate of South Hadley High School where he excelled in soccer baseball.



He worked a variety of jobs in his career. Jack was a self-employed owner of Clean Solutions a maintenance and landscaping business.



Jack, leaves behind his mother Frances Superson of Southampton, his brothers Edward Superson and his wife Sue of Enfield, CT, Stephen Superson and his wife Sharon of Westerly, RI, Michael Superson of Southampton, his sisters Christine Superson of South Deerfield and Cheryl Temple and her husband Mark of Bolton, MA., five nieces and four nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Superson of South Hadley.



Jack also leaves behind his life partner, Deb Chilson and her sons Eric and Christopher along with her brother Ted LaBonte.



He loved watching the Patriots and Red Sox, playing with his dogs, Sasha and Neeko, and listening to all kinds of music. Jack and Deb enjoyed relaxing on Cape Cod during the summer months.



Services for Jack will be private at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307 Springfield, MA 01101.



The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

