John Francis Courtney, born in Northampton, MA on July 23,1947, died October 7, 2019 in the house he built with his family in their Southampton meadow.



John is survived by his wife, Maribeth (Durepo) Courtney of 38 years, daughter Caitlin Courtney-Biedrzycki and husband Aaron Biedrzycki of Beverly, MA, daughter Meghan Hoagland and husband Woody Hoagland of Florence, MA, and daughter Brighid Courtney and Robert Sullivan of Boston, MA. John is survived by 3 grandchildren: Hadley and Forrest Hoagland, and Clarke Biedrzycki.



John is predeceased by his parents D. Francis Courtney and Margaret H. (Waltz) Courtney, his sister Maureen (Courtney) Ludwin, and survived by brother Dennis Courtney, beloved nieces, nephews and their children.



John grew up working on the Courtney Family Farm in Easthampton, MA. He taught industrial technology and mathematics at Ware High School for 17 years, where he met his wife Maribeth. John went on to become a general contractor, specializing in renovating historic properties. You could count on him sitting front row at every game his girls ever played. John loved politics, wood working, Irish folk music, story telling, and a fine cigar.



A dedicated husband and father, John lived his life for his family. He died as he lived ... bigger than life, surrounded by his closest friends and loved ones, with a scotch in his hand and a story to tell.



A Memorial Liturgy will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10am, at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA. The burial will be private. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for John's care and services. Please at the families request in lieu of flowers, they ask that you share an act of kindness towards someone in need.

