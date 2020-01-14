It is with a heavy heart that we announce that John Gesualdi of Amherst, Ma. has left us to be with his holy father. He was the husband of Nancy and father to Christopher, Marisa, Andrew and Daniel. John was the son of Vito Gesualdi and Viola Marchisio. Beloved brother to David and Gail. He will be greatly missed by his numerous nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends, colleagues, employees as well as lorene Boucher.
John was a graduate of Bethel High School and Johnson & Wales University. He was also a prominent Domino's PizzaFranchisee for over 30 years.
John will always be remembered for his quick wit, kind hearted spirit and BIGGER than life personality.
Calling hours will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1pm-3pmat Wrisley's Funeral Home located at 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, Ma. A Catholic Service to follow at same Location.
Donations can be made at the funeral home to the Autism Society in lieu of flowers.
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020