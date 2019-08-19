Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Gilchrist Findlay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Gilchrist Findlay was born April 4, 1945, in Sydney, Australia. He passed away August 16, 2019, in Amherst, Massachusetts.



He obtained an MBA from Southern Cross University and a PhD from the University of Wollongong. He was the developer and CEO of the Zing collaborative platform and the co-founder of the leadership consultancy, Maverick and Boutique.



He was preceded in death by his father, John, and brother, Alexander. John is survived by his partner, Sandra Petersen, his children Justin, Hamish, Liam, Sarah and Amelia, his five grandchildren, his mother, Meg, his siblings



Janet, Margaret, James, Geoffrey, and Ailsa, and his business partner, Abby Straus.



John's life was one of love and concern for his family, of optimism, and of a determination to better the world around him. He was an artist, a writer and an entrepreneur who made lasting friendships in many countries. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



There will be a celebration of John's life, to be held in Sydney in October 2019.

