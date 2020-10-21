John Guy Dorais, 94, died on October 17, 2020, in Leeds, Massachusetts. He was born Jean Guy Dorais on June 24, 1926, in Montreal, Quebec, to Adrien and Blanche, and moved with his family to Penacook, NH, in the mid-1930s. After changing his name to the English version of John Guy and graduating from Penacook High School in Concord, he served in the Navy and became a proud Seabee, serving in Okinawa, Japan, during World War II. He then graduated with a degree in History from Boston University and married the love of his life, Nyleen (Hammar) Dorais in 1951.John had a successful career in Marketing and Sales, culminating in a long employment with Howe Furniture, where he worked from 1969 until his retirement in 1990. He enjoyed the international travel he did late in his career, when his wife was able to join him on several trips to Asia.John was active in volunteer activities throughout his life, including Catholic Church PYO and the Shade Tree Commission in Metuchen, NJ, where he and Nyleen raised their family. Upon their move to Orange, CT, in 1985, he became active in local Democratic Party politics as well as volunteering for the Tree Commission. When he retired, he volunteered for SCORE, and went on two trips to Russia as part of the Executive Corps where he described his mission as spreading capitalism. He obtained the rank of Certified Master Gardener and was proud of his gardens and yard that he tended well into his 80s.A lifelong learner, John was known to complete the New York Times crossword puzzle in ink, and he keenly followed national politics until the end of his life. He was also fiercely independent, caring for his home and acting as care-giver to his wife until last year, when he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes and was forced to move into assisted living. Even then, he defied expectations by recovering sufficiently to leave hospice care for over a year before his death.John enjoyed reminiscing about his life and authored short, witty narratives for his children about growing up during the Great Depression, his WWII experiences and his working life. He also authored a genealogy for his children, nieces and nephews. He particularly enjoyed visits with his grandchildren and carefully selected local sites and events to share with them.John was predeceased by his parents and siblings Jeanne Travis, Pauline Dorais, Paul Dorais and Pierre Dorais.He is survived by his wife, Nyleen; his children, John (Brenda), Susan (Michael), Andrea (Mike), Greg (Nancy) and Joseph (Stacy); a brother Andre; a sister-in-law, Faith Levesque; and eight much-loved grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. He also left behind his beloved cat, Gus, who was given a wonderful home by his niece, Joanne DeStefano and her husband, John.A memorial service will be held at Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton, MA, with his ashes to be interned in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord, NH at a later date.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044