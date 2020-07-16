John Hayes, 88, of Easthampton, died July 12, 2020 at East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center. He was born August 11, 1931 to the late Edward and Albina (Chagnon) Hayes. He was raised in the Mount Tom section of Easthampton.
John was a Korean Navy veteran, proudly serving on the USS Midway. After his discharge, he settled in Easthampton, where he married the former Shirley Lehr.
He worked at several vocations, including taxi driving and typewriter repair. But his true vocation was car reconditioning, which he loved. He worked for many years at Northampton VW and Marcotte Ford.
Photography, playing the organ and memorable bus trips with Shirley filled his leisure time. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as deacon, singing in the choir and often the cantor at services.
He and Shirley were married fifty years when she passed in 2008.
John is survived by his daughter Cynthia Schachter and her husband Daniel of Easthampton, his granddaughter Madison Kinney and her husband Levon, of Northampton, two sisters Jane Sienkiewicz of Springfield, Kathleen Hayes of New Hampshire, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters Patricia Moore of Easthampton and Linda Hayes Gauthier of Minneapolis, MN. Services will be private. The Mitchell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com