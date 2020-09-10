John Joseph Bak, Jr. died peacefully on September 9, 2020 at the age of 92 in Amherst, MA. He leaves a legacy as a loving family man, a local business owner and proud member of the Crow Hill community. Born on June 21, 1928 in Hadley, MA to his parents, John Joseph and Anna Bak, he was raised in a large family with strong traditions and rich family values. He graduated from his hometown high school Hopkins Academy, where he played varsity soccer, basketball and baseball. He attended Stockbridge School of Agriculture where he studied Horticulture. Along with his younger brother and partner Tony, he purchased Jeffrey Florists in Hadley in 1952 which they owned for 35 years as a successful retail and wholesale flower business. After his retirement in 1987, he enjoyed a second and third career working for the Department of Corrections in Northampton, and then as a Bus Driver of special needs children in the Amherst school system, which he described as "the best job ever."
Mr. Bak is survived by his loving wife and loyal partner of 64 years, Marion Britt Bak and younger sister Anne Hanieski of Hadley, MA, along with his four children: Susan Hitchcox of Hadley, Peter Bak and his wife Lauren of Marshfield, MA, Paul Kevin Bak and his wife Emily of Greenfield, MA and Terry Bryson and her husband Neil of Westbrook, ME. In addition, he leaves his cherished seven grandchildren who affectionately called him "Papa": Kristen (Hitchcox) Enright and her husband John, Douglas Hitchcox and his wife Alex, Hilary (Bak) Previte and her husband Jake, Matthew Bak and his fiancé Gina Murray, Kayla (Bak) Interlande and her husband Tony, Abigail Bak and her fiancé Josh Johnson, and Kelly White and her husband Lee Terrazas. Finally, he leaves seven beloved great-grandchildren: John, George and Maxwell Enright, Vivian Previte, Calvin Interlande and Ayer and Leonel Terrazas.
Mr. Bak was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Mary Kicza, and Edward, Joseph, Stanley and Tony Bak. He was an avid gardener, athlete and sports fan. He was a basketball official for high schools and colleges throughout New England. He had a passion for New England sports, most notably the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He lived a long life, and was a respected friend, neighbor and family man. His family is most grateful for his legacy of values and faith, and will forever recall with deep affection his laugh, his sense of family fun, and his pride in his polish heritage.
Mr. Bak spent his final days in the comforting care of the Fisher House in Amherst, MA, for which his family extends their deep gratitude. Additionally, the family will be forever grateful for the care and support extended to Mr. Bak by his caregiver, Beth Bachand.
There will be no calling hours. There will be a funeral Mass for Mr. Bak at St. Brigid's Parish in Amherst on Monday, September 14th at 10:00 AM, followed by committal at St. Brigid's Cemetery. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.
Due to Covid-19, guests must wear masks and practice social distancing at all times.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Brigid's Parish (P.O Box 424, Amherst, MA 01004) or to the Shriners Hospital in Springfield (Development Office, Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Springfield 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104).