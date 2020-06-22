John J. Faszcza, 90, a long time formerly resident of Hatfield, passed away on Monday June 15th at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 24, 1929 in Hamtramck, Michigan to the late Julius and Josephine (Ciecierska) Faszcza.
He was a graduate of Smith Academy and was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. John was a communicant of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hatfield and was a member of the Hatfield American Legion Post 344. He was co-founder of Suburban Linoleum, Inc. in Florence, MA with partner Vito DeCarolis and the business was incorporated in 1971. Upon Vito's retirement in 1983, John became sole owner and operator and continued until finally retiring in 2005. John always had a strong work ethic and took great pride in his quality workmanship.
John enjoyed candlepin bowling and sponsored a team in the Pioneer Bowling league for many years. He played pitch in the Pitch league at the American Legion Post 344 in Hatfield since its early inception. He loved Polka dancing and would frequently travel to attend Polish events and festivals.
He was proud of his Polish Heritage, proud of his service to our country, and especially proud of his family. He always loved holidays and special days with family and friends and enjoyed sharing good food and laughter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and will truly be missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Niewinski) Faszcza of Northampton, , his sons; Gerald and his wife Karen of Florence, Jeffrey and his wife Brenda of Windsor, CT, his daughter; Janice Webster and her husband Daniel of Easthampton, MA, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his brother; Chester of Leesburg, FL, his sisters; Anne Tierney of Greensboro, GA and Josephine Kozash of Tavernier, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brothers Joseph and Edward, and his sisters, Hattie Kubera, Helen Cwiakala, Alice Harubin, and Julie Beller.
Our family wishes to express sincere thanks to the dedicated staff of healthcare professionals at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home who provided treatment, care, love, and support for over four years of his residency.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON has been entrusted with his services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, P.O. Box 160, Hatfield, MA 01038 Attn. Development Department.Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org
He was a graduate of Smith Academy and was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. John was a communicant of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hatfield and was a member of the Hatfield American Legion Post 344. He was co-founder of Suburban Linoleum, Inc. in Florence, MA with partner Vito DeCarolis and the business was incorporated in 1971. Upon Vito's retirement in 1983, John became sole owner and operator and continued until finally retiring in 2005. John always had a strong work ethic and took great pride in his quality workmanship.
John enjoyed candlepin bowling and sponsored a team in the Pioneer Bowling league for many years. He played pitch in the Pitch league at the American Legion Post 344 in Hatfield since its early inception. He loved Polka dancing and would frequently travel to attend Polish events and festivals.
He was proud of his Polish Heritage, proud of his service to our country, and especially proud of his family. He always loved holidays and special days with family and friends and enjoyed sharing good food and laughter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and will truly be missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Niewinski) Faszcza of Northampton, , his sons; Gerald and his wife Karen of Florence, Jeffrey and his wife Brenda of Windsor, CT, his daughter; Janice Webster and her husband Daniel of Easthampton, MA, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his brother; Chester of Leesburg, FL, his sisters; Anne Tierney of Greensboro, GA and Josephine Kozash of Tavernier, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brothers Joseph and Edward, and his sisters, Hattie Kubera, Helen Cwiakala, Alice Harubin, and Julie Beller.
Our family wishes to express sincere thanks to the dedicated staff of healthcare professionals at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home who provided treatment, care, love, and support for over four years of his residency.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON has been entrusted with his services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, P.O. Box 160, Hatfield, MA 01038 Attn. Development Department.Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.