John J. Laselle
1940 - 2020
On Thursday, April 30, 2020, John Laselle, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 79.

John was born on October 18, 1940 in Northampton, MA to Joseph and Caroline (Leitl) Laselle. He resided in Easthampton, MA and attended Smith Vocational High School. On April 27, 1979, he married Margaret Anne Duggan. In 1980, they bought a home in Florence, where they raised their daughter, Christine.

John loved his time working at Mount Tom Ski Area. This was one of his proudest jobs and loved to share stories of the time there. His second favorite job was working in the Maintenance Department at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He retired from the Hospital in 2005 but continued to work per diem for several years.

John had a passion for the Red Sox and baseball as a sport. He attended many games all over the country and was often seen sporting a Red Sox t-shirt or hat.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Dorothy, Barbara, Margie, and his brother Richard. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his daughter, Christine Stocks, son-in-law, Kyle Stocks, his 9-month-old grandson, Tyler, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private on Thursday, May 7th in Northampton, MA.

Ahearn Funeral Home

(413)587-0044

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I remember him at CDH with fond memories.
Patricia Cohen
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Margaret and Christina I am so sorry to Hear of your loss and would like to extend my sincere sympathy at this difficult times.
Donna Gould
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry about Jack. Love the picture of him and Christine. I hope you will get some rest now. I was up there today with Ernie to put flowers for Mothers Day on my moms grave. Of course he wanted a large grinder to go. I hope you will do zoom for breakfast on Tuesday. Nancy
Nancy LeBlanc
Friend
May 8, 2020
Jack was a very good man, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He went out of his way to uncomplainingly help his family and friends whenever help was needed. He will be missed. My sincere condolences to Margaret and Christine.
Anne Sanford
Family
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am sorry for your loss. Love and prayers.
Terry Carr
Friend
May 8, 2020
Laura and I are so sorry to here of Johns passing. The village of Florence lost a wonderful man. Rest in peace John.
Pete Kistenmacher
Friend
