On Thursday, April 30, 2020, John Laselle, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 79.



John was born on October 18, 1940 in Northampton, MA to Joseph and Caroline (Leitl) Laselle. He resided in Easthampton, MA and attended Smith Vocational High School. On April 27, 1979, he married Margaret Anne Duggan. In 1980, they bought a home in Florence, where they raised their daughter, Christine.



John loved his time working at Mount Tom Ski Area. This was one of his proudest jobs and loved to share stories of the time there. His second favorite job was working in the Maintenance Department at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. He retired from the Hospital in 2005 but continued to work per diem for several years.



John had a passion for the Red Sox and baseball as a sport. He attended many games all over the country and was often seen sporting a Red Sox t-shirt or hat.



John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Dorothy, Barbara, Margie, and his brother Richard. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his daughter, Christine Stocks, son-in-law, Kyle Stocks, his 9-month-old grandson, Tyler, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were private on Thursday, May 7th in Northampton, MA.



