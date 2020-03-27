John Jack Lucey, 65, of Easthampton passed away at Cooley Dickinson on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with the love of his family surrounding him.



Born 1954 in Northampton, he was the son of John and Kathryn (Harlow) Lucey. Jack lived in his childhood home with his late father and brother until moving to Easthampton in 2003. Jack was a profound chef owning multiple restaurants through his career, but his most loved was Brewmasters Tavern in Williamsburg. Jack enjoyed his time at Brewmasters and thought of everyone there as family. He enjoyed talking, eating, laughing and reminiscing with all the staff. Jack had always been a dog lover, he was constantly accompanied anywhere he went by his best friend, Duke.



Jack will be long remembered by his mother, Kathryn of Ocala, Florida. He also leaves his sister Kathleen (Lucey) Prindle, his nephew, Devin Lucey, his niece and her husband, Tyler and Kierstyn (Prindle) Sullivan, and his great niece Brianna Lucey, all of Easthampton. Jack also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends he considered to be family. Jack has now joined his father, John Lucey, brother Michael Lucey and his late dog, Bear and they will continue to watch over us every day.



A special thanks to the staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital that cared for Jack during this difficult time. Due to the current state of affairs, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations in his memory to the Dakin Humane Society. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.

