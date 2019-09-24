Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Tex" Jernigan. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Service 12:00 PM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John "Tex" Jernigan, local business owner, aged 81, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 after a long illness. John was born in Seymour Texas on April 3, 1938 as the oldest of 9 children to Hazel (Hammett) and John Cecil Jernigan. He served in the U.S. Air Force , stationed at Westover Air Force Base, where he met his wife Marietta and made Massachusetts his permanent home.



After leaving the service, John drove trucks for Consolidated Freightways and Barstow Trucking before purchasing Amherst Towing Inc., as well as Shane Freightways, Dave's Taxi and Whitmore Auto Parts Inc. John loved fishing and camping lakeside at Lake Ontario, NY. John also loved going to dinner at Bluebonnet Diner and Bernie's Dining Depot, watching the birds he fed on his patio, caring for his pet fish Oscar and visiting with his family and friends.



John and his wife Marietta (nee Auclair) had 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. John leaves behind: his son John Jr. and daughter-in-law Candace as well as their children Shane, Patrick (fiancee Rebecca Castine) and Andrea and his daughter Allison Sinder, her husband Aaron and their children, Dawniella and Noah. John and Marietta raised 3 of their grandchildren (children of Sheri Jernigan): Stacey Myre, her husband Jorn and their children Joachim, Boden and Claire; Stephanie Jernigan and her children Melanie Santiago and son Jonevan Gomez and grandson Stephen Connelly (and his girlfriend Kim Korenewsky). He also leaves behind his other grandchildren (children of Sheri Jernigan): Michael Johnson, Michelle Johnson, and Mikaela Johnson. John is also survived by brother Jim Jernigan of Lefors, Texas and sister Oweda Nordby and her husband Gary of Lake Stevens, Washington as well as many nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be greatly missed.



John was predeceased by his wife Marietta, son Shane and daughter Sheri as well as his parents, sisters Clarice, Joyce and Linda and brothers Joe, Billy and Keith.



Services will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield, MA on Friday September 27, 2019. There will be a calling hour from 11-12, with service to follow at 12:00 and reception at Holiday Inn Express Route 9 in Hadley, post service.



