John Joseph O'Connor, 98, passed away on October 16, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born on November 9, 1920, in Northampton, to Bridget (Maher) and Michael O'Connor, John was the oldest of five children. After graduating from St. Michael's High School, he apprenticed at the Springfield Armory, retiring as a gauge maker before starting a second career in vocational education. He worked at McCann Technical School in North Adams, Taconic Vocational High School in Pittsfield, Tantasqua Regional Vocational School in Sturbridge, and Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton, where he was working as an assistant director when he retired for a second time.



John married Thérèse "Terry" (Parenteau) O'Connor in 1963 and lived in Northampton, Pittsfield, and Sturbridge before returning to Northampton permanently. After starting a family, John earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Westfield State College in preparation for a career in vocational education. He loved sailing and was a longtime member of the Franklin County Boat Club in Gill, Massachusetts.



He is survived by his son John O'Connor, daughter-in-law Andrea, and granddaughter Grace; and his daughter Ann (O'Connor) Hall, son-in-law Christopher, and grandson Edward.



The family is grateful for the many relatives and friends whose kind acts were a blessing to him. The family would also like to thank the Northampton Fire and Police Departments and the priests and parishioners of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for their support of John in the last years of his life.



Calling hours are from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, October 18 at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 19 at Annunciation Church at 87 Beacon St. in Florence with Rites of Committal at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton.



