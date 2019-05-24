John J. Sanocki (57) of Pinellas Park, FL (formerly of Northampton, MA) died Thursday May 16, at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.
He was the son of the late Stanley Sanocki and Jane Chlosta Hanlon.
He leaves behind his daughter Wendi Coggeshall-Burr (Calen) of Holyoke, MA, his sisters Julie Kowalski (Dennis), Sandra Sanocki and Lynn Sanocki, all of Largo, FL, and his brother Henry Sanocki of Easthampton, MA.
Services will be held at Serenity Funeral Home and Serenity Gardens in Largo, FL.
