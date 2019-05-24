John Joseph Sanocki

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph Sanocki.
Service Information
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL
33774
(727)-562-2080
Obituary
Send Flowers

John J. Sanocki (57) of Pinellas Park, FL (formerly of Northampton, MA) died Thursday May 16, at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL.

He was the son of the late Stanley Sanocki and Jane Chlosta Hanlon.

He leaves behind his daughter Wendi Coggeshall-Burr (Calen) of Holyoke, MA, his sisters Julie Kowalski (Dennis), Sandra Sanocki and Lynn Sanocki, all of Largo, FL, and his brother Henry Sanocki of Easthampton, MA.

Services will be held at Serenity Funeral Home and Serenity Gardens in Largo, FL.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.