John "Johnny" Lucjan Gryszan, age 56, of Holyoke and formerly of Easthampton, died in Northampton at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital on Friday September 20th , 2019 after having a medical emergency, while riding his beloved bicycle on the Rail Trail in Easthampton.



Johnny was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1962, along with his twin brother, Stanley A. Gryszan to the proud parents, Lucjan Frank and Aniela (Szpak) Gryszan. He was raised in Easthampton and educated at the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Parochial School and attended Easthampton High School . He was employed and working for Jen Power Washing of Easthampton and worked part time for Tim's Moving Company. John loved playing hockey, either on the pond with friends or as a member of the Easthampton Youth Hockey Association or for the Easthampton High School Eagles. He also was a former member of the Easthampton Little League in his youth. He had a passion for photography and enjoyed photographing nature scenes. Besides his love of biking, he loved playing his harmonica and banjo, hiking, motor cross riding, spending time with family and friends, and he was known to be a dancing fool.



Johnny is survived by his loving and cherished Mother; Aniela (Szpak) Gryszan of Easthampton, his children, a daughter; Megan Marie Gryszan, a son; Joshua Lucjan Gryszan both of Holyoke, his sister; Regina U. Beyer and her husband Doug of Easthampton, a brother; James J. Gryszan of Northampton and a nephew; Thomas J. Beyer of Easthampton. John was predeceased by his father; Lucjan Frank Gryszan on December 23, 1989, his twin brother; Stanley A. Gryszan on May 29, 2015 and his nephew; Steven M. Gryszan on August 18, 2005.



All services for John were private with burial at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton. At his families request, donations in John's memory may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02441-7005.

