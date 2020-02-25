Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN M. CALLAHAN. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 30 Main Street South Hadley , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John M. Callahan, 83, loving husband, father and grandfather, died on February 18, 2020 surrounded by family.



He will be dearly missed by his wife of 57 years, Kathryn (Yager) Callahan, and his children; Ellen Olden and her husband Bryan of Scottsdale, AZ; Christina Callahan of Springfield; Elizabeth Mulcahy and her husband Michael of Springfield; and Sarah Zusi and her husband Damian of Bay Shore, NY. He is also survived by his devoted grandchildren Jack, Lily, Mira, Tyler, Matthew, Riley and Callahan. John is predeceased by his mother Grace Montgomery Callahan and father John R. Callahan, Jr.; his sister Margaret Callahan Holmes. John was raised in Hadley, Massachusetts and was a resident of South Hadley for almost 50 years.



John was a graduate of Hopkins Academy, University of Notre Dame, and Boston College School of Law. He proudly served in the United States Marines.



John was a skilled and caring attorney whose legal career spanned 44 years. While serving in the Office of General



Counsel for the Central Intelligence Agency from 1962-1964 his work involved the release of Cuban Americans captured during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. John was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Boston from 1964-1968 where he served as the Chief of the Civil Division. During that time John also worked to help establish the Massachusetts Chapter of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. From 1971-1978 while serving as District Attorney for the Northwestern District, John tried many cases and also worked to expand victims' rights and establish a Consumer Protection Unit.



In 1982, John chaired the Massachusetts Bar Association Task Force on the Study of Indigent Defense Programs in Massachusetts. The recommendations of this committee provided the basis for the establishment of the Bar Advocate Program which, under the direction of the Committee for Public Counsel Services, has played a major role in greatly increasing the involvement of private attorneys in the representation of indigent defendants, particularly in the District Courts of the Commonwealth. John served as President of the Hampshire County Bar Association from 1982-1983.



In 1987-1988 John served as President of the Massachusetts Bar Association. He helped to initiate and organize a state-wide program to assist elderly citizens gain access to legal services and established the Bar Association's Committee on Lawyers' Public Service Responsibility. He also worked to establish the Lawyers for Literacy Program through which lawyers donated time to tutor people unable to read. John urged state and federal legislators to increase funding for legal service programs for low income and underserved residents. John was nominated by his peers to serve as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.



John was a partner in the law firm of Growhoski, Callahan & Kuzmeski (formerly Growhoski, Callahan, Miles, Howard & Kundl) from 1968-2006. He held numerous leadership roles on legal, church and community boards, committees and associations.



In addition to his devotion to family and friends, John was a voracious reader and had an unmatched enthusiasm for ice cream, sports, politics, newspapers and time on "the porch".



We are grateful to the staff and volunteers at Ascend Hospice and to the many people who lovingly cared for John at Mont Marie Healthcare Center.



The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 29th at 10 am at St. Patrick's Church, 30 Main Street, South Hadley, MA. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON is assisting the family.



