John Michael Ferola, age 26, of Hixson, Tennessee passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. John was born in Boston Massachusetts on April 24, 1992. He was raised in Western Massachusetts and moved to Tennessee in 2014 where he lived with the love of his life, Sarah Barbour, and their dogs Kodiak and Atlas.



John was known for his remarkable intelligence, quick wit, kind spirit and huge heart. He lived for adventure and loved to travel and experience new cultures, people and languages. John's passion for life and learning was unmistakable.



He had an uncanny ability to brighten the day of anyone he encountered. Laughs were deeper, smiles were wider, and memories more vivid because of John. No matter the situation, you could depend on him to make you laugh. John was the definition of genuine and loyal.



John is survived by his father Michael Ferola, mother and stepfather, Karen and Tom Ammerman, his sisters Alexandria and Kristen Ferola as well as his grandparents, Sharon and David Crossman. He was the treasured soulmate and partner of Sarah Barbour. He was predeceased by his grandmother Eileen O'Leary, grandfathers Allan Ferola, and Kenneth Meyrelles. He was the much-loved nephew of Shelley Silver, Connie Stevens, Susan Ferola, Anne Terranova, and Allan Ferola Jr. He is also survived by his cousins Riley, Cameron and Cooper Silver, Carolyn Webber, Andrea Allen, and Emily and Samantha Terranova.



John will be incredibly missed and loved forever.

