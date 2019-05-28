Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Gedmin. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

John P. Gedmin, 91, a long time Amherst resident, died Monday May 27, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center. He was born in New Bedford, MA October 27, 1927 to the late Charles and Helen Gedmin. John was a WW II Army veteran and Graduate of Greenfield Community College. In 1955 he began his career with the Amherst Police Department as a Patrolman, retiring as a Sergeant in 1985. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and he always enjoyed watching the Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots. John was a devoted family man and always found great joy in the time he spent with his grandchildren.



John is survived by his son Mark and his partner Michelle, his sister Bertha Gvazdauskas and his grandchildren, John and Rebecca. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years Ann {Stanitis}, his brother Bruno and sister Ann Simchack.



Calling hours will be Thursday May 30 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Douglass Funeral Service, Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:00 am at St. Brigid's Church, with burial following in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley. A reception will follow services.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 28, 2019

