JOHN PATRICK KRISTEK

John Patrick Foley Kristek, 61, of Bow, NH went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. He spent his final days peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice House of the Concord Regional VNA. John was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather (Pops), son, brother, uncle, cousin, classmate and friend. He excelled in all these roles. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.



John had been presented with ten years of serious health challenges, and most mortals would have been overcome long ago. But his spirit, strength, courage and love for life far surpassed the earthly burden of serious disease. His soul soars with the angels, and his spirit lives in the hearts and memories of all who were lucky enough to know him.



John was born and raised in Northampton, MA, as were his mother Joanne Foley Kristek, and his namesakes: grandfather John Patrick Foley and uncle John F. Foley, the benefactors of his good looks and quiet wisdom. He attended St. Michael's School for 12 years. He loved his classmates, and was a proud member of the school's final graduating class in 1976. He attended Providence College on the buddy system with his best friend, Kevin Coffey, and graduated from UMass Amherst in 1981. John began a career at Roadway Express as a Supervisor and worked his way up to Terminal Manager. John's locations included MA, NH, NY and TX. John was held in very high regard during his tenure at Roadway. He was highly effective and admired by his management team and his Teamster workforce for his fairness and skill in dealing with the logistics and complexities of the trucking business. He excelled at all aspects of his work.



In 2009 while residing in Keller TX and managing the Dallas facility, John was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. In 2009 he received a stem-cell transplant, and in 2015, due to complications, he had to undergo a double lung transplant. Each day John and his loved ones give thanks to his donors and their families for their precious gift of life to John. He fought through all of the ups and downs with courage, determination, strength and dignity. Each day was a blessing to him, and he took full advantage of the time he had.



Most days were spent enjoying time with family and friends, especially his cherished grandchildren, Ali and Cole. True pride and deep love created that most special bond. As a grandfather, he surpassed excellence.



John enjoyed golf and travel and politics, and was an avid New England sports fan. He had the joy and privilege of traveling to Ireland with his mother in 2009. While there he loved connecting with dozens of his Irish ancestors, and that experience kindled his later interest in pursuing the roots of his family tree. He was also lucky enough to enjoy adventures around the world with his late uncle Paul Foley.



John is survived by his wife Donna, of Bow. To call her caring and loving is an understatement. She provided unrelenting devotion and attention to his every need. She was his caregiver, his advocate, his nurse and most of all, his wife. In John's own words, "I couldn't have done it without her."



He also leaves his beloved daughters Jessica Smith and husband Mike of Weare, NH; Jennifer Rhode and husband Joe of Rochester, NH; his grandchildren Ali and Cole Smith; his siblings Rick Kristek and wife Georgiann of Florence, Steve Kristek of Chicopee, and Mary Jane Burke of Northampton; and brothers-in-law Pat McKnight of Northampton, Richard Morin and wife Denise of Goffstown,NH, and Marc Morin and wife Brenda of Manchester,NH, and sister-in-law Linda Ramos of Roslindale, NH.



Eager to be reunited with John in Heaven are his predeceased mother Joanne Foley Kristek and sisters Kathy McKnight and Johanna Klimczyk, and brother-in-law Bob Burke.



There is not enough gratitude that can be expressed for John's caregivers and health professionals who have assisted and witnessed this most amazing journey, from Baylor Medical in Dallas to Brigham & Women's in Boston and finally to the Hospice House in Concord. And especially his former physical therapist, Sharon, who ran and dedicated the 17th mile of the Boston Marathon to John each and every year.



Never will he be forgotten. Forever will he be loved.



The funeral will be Friday 9 am from the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON, 173 North St. followed by a Mass at the St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King St at 10 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Calling Hours will be Thursday from 4 to 7 pm.



A Celebration of John's Life will be held in New Hampshire on a later date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the



Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew St, Springfield MA 01104 or



The Hospice House @ Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord NH 03301

