John "Jay" Piskor joined his departed loved ones in heaven on May 15th 2020 after a brief illness.
Jay was a lifelong resident of Easthampton, born March 30, 1957, to Edward and Aurelia Piskor (Gorecki). He spent his youth playing baseball and enjoying many outdoor activities with his family.
Jay followed in his mother's footsteps by becoming an Registered Nurse. He worked many years in the surgical department at Cooley Dickenson Hospital. He went on to pursue a Bachelors in Nursing from UMASS Amherst. Jay continued to serve the community as a visiting nurse with West Mass Elder Care. Many patients and colleagues will remember his smiling face and cheerful demeanor.
Jay was a simple man. He loved his dogs Patches and Andy before him. He enjoyed fishing and golf. Some of his happiest times were the days spent at the Hampshire County fairgrounds leading horses onto the racetrack as a groom. He also had a passion for thoroughbred horses and looked forward to his annual trips to Saratoga.
Jay was a stockholder in the Pulaski Club of Easthampton, a member of the Pascommuk club and Wyckoff County Club.
He leaves behind his niece Alaina Carpenter, his nephew John Piskor and his sister in-law Deborah Piskor. Also his nephews Anthony Piskor, John Piskor Jr, Dean Carpenter and his great niece Naomi Carpenter.
He lays at rest with his parents Edward and Aurelia Piskor (Gorecki), his brother Alan Piskor, nephew Alan Piskor Jr., aunt Jane Rapalus.
Sadly, due to the Covid-19 restrictions we will not be able to celebrate Jays life with a public service. We invite you to share memories, stories and photos on his Legacy remembrance page guest book so that we may celebrate Jays life together. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Jay was a lifelong resident of Easthampton, born March 30, 1957, to Edward and Aurelia Piskor (Gorecki). He spent his youth playing baseball and enjoying many outdoor activities with his family.
Jay followed in his mother's footsteps by becoming an Registered Nurse. He worked many years in the surgical department at Cooley Dickenson Hospital. He went on to pursue a Bachelors in Nursing from UMASS Amherst. Jay continued to serve the community as a visiting nurse with West Mass Elder Care. Many patients and colleagues will remember his smiling face and cheerful demeanor.
Jay was a simple man. He loved his dogs Patches and Andy before him. He enjoyed fishing and golf. Some of his happiest times were the days spent at the Hampshire County fairgrounds leading horses onto the racetrack as a groom. He also had a passion for thoroughbred horses and looked forward to his annual trips to Saratoga.
Jay was a stockholder in the Pulaski Club of Easthampton, a member of the Pascommuk club and Wyckoff County Club.
He leaves behind his niece Alaina Carpenter, his nephew John Piskor and his sister in-law Deborah Piskor. Also his nephews Anthony Piskor, John Piskor Jr, Dean Carpenter and his great niece Naomi Carpenter.
He lays at rest with his parents Edward and Aurelia Piskor (Gorecki), his brother Alan Piskor, nephew Alan Piskor Jr., aunt Jane Rapalus.
Sadly, due to the Covid-19 restrictions we will not be able to celebrate Jays life with a public service. We invite you to share memories, stories and photos on his Legacy remembrance page guest book so that we may celebrate Jays life together. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 18, 2020.