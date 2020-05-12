John Pope
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Pope, 53, of Haydenville, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2020 due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. John was born November 14, 1966 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton, the son of the late Donald &; Barbara (Greene) Pope. He grew up and lived his whole life in Haydenville, attending Williamsburg schools & graduating from Hampshire Regional High School. He worked for years as a CNA at many local nursing homes. He joined the Williamsburg Fire Department in 1996, proudly serving for the next 24 years. He also spent many years serving as an EMT with Goshen Ambulance. He loved baseball, football, history - especially the Civil War - and cooking. John had a great sense of humor and was known for his infectious laugh. He had such a big heart and wanted to help people. And he did - so many friends and strangers over his lifetime. He leaves behind five siblings: the late David Johnson of Greenfield, Tammy Johnson of Haydenville, Donald Johnson of Haydenville, Susan Snook of East Hartford, CT and Deborah Stauder of Holyoke, and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Williamsburg firefighters. Williamsburg Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to either the Williamsburg Fire Department or Goshen Ambulance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Adair
May 12, 2020
I still cant believe this happened-so very sad.
Tammy Johnson
Sister
May 12, 2020
John was a good man and a great cousin and will be greatly missed.
Cheryl Baker
Family
May 12, 2020
Worked with John at CECA many years ago. And have partake with John at various Fire Dpt functions. He was a happy and unselfish guy.Always gretting me with a smile. John always asked if my family was ok. WFD is going to miss him. RIP
CARMEN TAYLIR
Friend
May 12, 2020
I didnt see John much except at fire Department functions. But I did know he was a very nice guy. So sad. Sympathies to his family and friends
Rich Karowski
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved