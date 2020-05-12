John Pope, 53, of Haydenville, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2020 due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. John was born November 14, 1966 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton, the son of the late Donald &; Barbara (Greene) Pope. He grew up and lived his whole life in Haydenville, attending Williamsburg schools & graduating from Hampshire Regional High School. He worked for years as a CNA at many local nursing homes. He joined the Williamsburg Fire Department in 1996, proudly serving for the next 24 years. He also spent many years serving as an EMT with Goshen Ambulance. He loved baseball, football, history - especially the Civil War - and cooking. John had a great sense of humor and was known for his infectious laugh. He had such a big heart and wanted to help people. And he did - so many friends and strangers over his lifetime. He leaves behind five siblings: the late David Johnson of Greenfield, Tammy Johnson of Haydenville, Donald Johnson of Haydenville, Susan Snook of East Hartford, CT and Deborah Stauder of Holyoke, and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Williamsburg firefighters. Williamsburg Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to either the Williamsburg Fire Department or Goshen Ambulance.



