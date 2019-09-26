Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Ducharme Sr.. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

John R. Ducharme, Sr., 80, passed away in Northampton on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Holyoke on August 14, 1939, he was the son of John and Jeannette (Provost) Ducharme. After High School John served his country in the Army in the military police in Korea from 1962 to1964. John earned his Masters Degree from AIC University in the field of Criminal Justice. He served as a police officer for the City of Easthampton for over 25 years. John most of all loved his family, he enjoyed golfing and bowling and was an expert chess player. John will be dearly missed by his two daughters Kim Crimmings of Northborough and Tracey Malanson of Southampton along with his two sons John Ducharme, Jr. of Northborough and Marc Ducharme of North Carolina. He leaves his sisters, Linda Ducharme of Easthampton, Lois Aldrich of Middleborough and brother Jay Ducharme of Westfield. John was a grandfather to seven and an uncle to many. All are welcome to attend his funeral services beginning on Monday September 30th at 9 a.m. from the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton, MA, with a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Valley Church at 10 a.m. His burial with Military Honors will follow in St Brigid's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday September 29th from 4 to 6 p.m.





Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019

