John S. Banash, 94, died on November 6, 2019 at the Elaine Center in Hadley.



John was born in North Hadley on March 27, 1925 to the late Jacob and Anna (Wojnar) Banash. He lived in North Hadley all of his life and attended Hopkins Academy. John served in the US Navy in World War II as a 2nd Class Petty Officer aboard several escort convoy ships in the Atlantic. He later became a member of the Scouts and Raiders in the Pacific until his discharge in February 1945. He was then employed with Bill Moore Construction in Westfield for 24 years and retired in 1987. After his service ended, he married Jeanette Korash in 1947. They were married for 52 years until she passed away in 1999.



John was an active member of the Hadley community. He was with the Hadley Little League for 25 years as both a coach and an umpire. He was a member of the Hadley Fire Dept. for 40 years, retiring as Captain. He was a lifetime member of the Hadley American Legion Post 271, the Young Men's Club of Hadley, and the Amherst Post 754. John served as the Vice President and Treasurer of the Civilian Conservation Corps, Chapter 158, and also a member of the Teamsters Local 409. John was a communicant of Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley, and sang in the choir for many years.



John loved doing wood work in his workshop. He made hundreds of birdhouses: many hung around his yard, many others he gave away. He made wooden toys and decorations, most of which he gave away. He loved feeding "his" birds, always making sure they were safe. In the winter he would shovel around the birdfeeder so the birds would be able to get the seeds. John loved listening to Polish music and was a great dancer in his younger days. He played guitar in a country western band in his 20's, and played accordion for pleasure. John was an artist and drew many wonderful drawings for his children to color. Above all else, John was very proud to have served in the United States Navy and his country.



John is survived by a daughter Linda Harrison and her husband Butch; a son John Banash and his wife Darlene; grandchildren Randi Bjorlin, Christopher Korpita and Lisa Rash; his close companion of 15 years Irene Dickinson; a sister-in-law Millie Szymkowicz; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette and his parents Jacob and Anna Banash.



A funeral will be held from the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Saturday November 9 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley at 10 AM and burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday November 8 from 5-7 PM.





