John S. Plowucha, 75, of Easthampton passed Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. John was born October 28, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late John S. and Mildred (Rafters) Plowucha, Sr. He graduated from Belchertown High School. A long time resident of Easthampton, he was employed as a machinist and truck driver retiring several years ago. John was an active member, and former President, of the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his wife Shirley A. (MacDonald) Plowucha, one son Michael Plowucha of Easthampton, two daughters Tammie Kotowski of Ware and Beverly Plowucha of Delmar, NY, one brother Richard Plowucha of Belchertown and one sister Joyce Harrop of Granby and three grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind an extended family and many friends. To know John was to love him. John was predeceased by one brother Norman, three sisters Donna Martin, Marilyn Howard, Shirley Russell and one grandchild.



Visiting hours will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton from 1pm to 3pm followed by a service at 3pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Gifts in John's memory may be given to the Thomas J. O'Connor Humane Society or to the Easthampton Rod and Gun Club for the Kids Derby. www,mitchellcofuneralhome.com

