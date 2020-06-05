John Steven Reynolds JR age 76 of Greenfield passed peacefully at home on May 31, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Amherst Massachusetts April 1, 1944 to John S. Sr. and Harriet L. (Blair) Reynolds.
He leaves his loving wife Marion L. (Benson) Reynolds of 50 years. Three children Deborah Baker, of Whately Massachusetts, Gary Reynolds and his wife Chrissy of Greenfield, Massachusetts and Peter Reynolds of Whately Massachusetts.
Seven grandchildren; Ian Baker and his wife Jolene of Leesburg, Florida, Riley Baker and his fiancé Emily Sullivan of Conway Massachusetts, Mekah Reynolds of Whately, Daniel Reynolds, Julia Reynolds, Amy Reynolds, and Gabriel Reynolds all of Greenfield Massachusetts. He also leaves two sisters Eleanor of Brattleboro, Vermont and Jean of Belchertown, Massachusetts and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers Donald of Amherst, MA, Gerald of Peru, NY and Tony of Sunderland, MA also two sisters Marilyn of West Springfield, MA , and Margaret of Umatilla, Florida.
John grew up in Amherst the village of Cushman. Attended Amherst public schools. He worked at Erving Paper Mill retiring in 1984. He was an avid angler and hunter, fishing the Deerfield River was one of his favorite spots along with many local lakes and ponds. Another favorite pass time he enjoyed was playing cards and board games. John always wanted his family and friends near spending many weekends at gatherings, camping, and family dinners. He cherished the time, he spent with his grandchildren they were his pride and joy.
The family with have a celebration of life at a later date. Private inurnment will take place in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley, MA at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife at 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581.
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.