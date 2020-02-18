John Szawlowski, 63, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family early on the morning of February 13, 2020. Born on September 29, 1956 to John & Doris Szawlowski, he was the first child of four. He, like his father before him, was raised on the Szawlowski Potato Farm-where he worked his whole life tending the land alongside his father, brothers, uncles & cousins. His particular expertise was spraying. He met his wife and high school sweetheart, Jacklyn, in 1974 and they later married and had 3 children, the eldest a daughter, Sheri and then twin boys John & Henry.



Those that knew John knew he was a man of few words and fewer excuses. He used to say, life is not easy, quick or fair. You need to show up every day, work hard and act with integrity.



John always said family comes first. He is survived by his mother, Doris Szawlowski; Loving Wife, Jacklyn Szawlowski; his daughter, Sheri Gray; his twin sons, John and Henry Szawlowski; and four grandchildren; Beau Gray; Blake, Colton and Deacon Szawlowski, as well as his children's loving spouses and fiancé. John also leaves behind many dear family members friends & colleagues from many generations.



In honoring & respecting John's wishes, the family has opted not to hold a public service. Instead, he wished to have a celebration of life, to be announced at a later time this summer; the family will make announcements when the details have been finalized. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.

