Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas Leamon. View Sign Service Information Williamsburg Funeral Home 3 South Main Street Williamsburg , MA 01039 (413)-268-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

John Thomas Leamon, of Whately, MA, died on May 31 at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA. He was 94 years old.



Born in 1925 in Salem, MA, he attended public schools in Melrose and Cambridge, receiving a regional award for his drawings. He was drafted into WWII immediately after high-school graduation and served in the Army at the Battle of the Bulge. He was honorably discharged with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in August,1945.



In 1949 he graduated with a degree in Illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design and opened a studio in Boston. In 1951 he entered Hartford Theological Seminary, ordained as a Congregational Minister, M. Div., in 1953. His first marriage, 1952-1971, to Julia Lucille Chaffin of Springfield, MO and currently of Springfield, MA, produced two children, Christine Phillips Leamon of Whately, MA and Martin Harris Leamon of Davis, CA. His first parish was in Amherst, MA, and he subsequently served Congregational communities in Cincinnati, OH, Danielson, CT, and Williamstown, MA, all the while continuing to pursue his art work, as well as teaching, writing and lecturing nationally on art and religion.



In 1976 he returned to illustration full-time and re-established residence in the Pioneer Valley. He married Marianne Preger-Simon of Amherst, MA in 1979. He was a founding member of the Western Mass Illustrators' Guild and his work was included in many of their exhibits.



A self-published book, The Military Art of J. Thomas Leamon, authored by Tom's brother James S. Leamon of Casco, ME, appeared in 2016 (



Tom is survived by many: his wife, his children, 4 grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, 9 grand-nieces and -nephews, 2 great-grand nieces, and a similarly-sizeable group from his second marriage. They are scattered throughout the United States and in Istanbul, Turkey. Tom kept tabs on all of us, and we send him off with our deepest love and admiration. His embrace of the fullness of life and his ebullient good humor will continue to inspire us. He is profoundly missed.



A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, July 13th, from 4-6 PM at the historic Whately Town Hall, 194 Chestnut Plain Road, Whately, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Soldiers' Home, Inc., attn: Treasurer, PO Box 1338, Holyoke, MA, 01040, would be appreciated, as the staff there provided excellent and loving care to Tom during his last 3 years



Photo: Oliver Scott Snure, all rights reserved

John Thomas Leamon, of Whately, MA, died on May 31 at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA. He was 94 years old.Born in 1925 in Salem, MA, he attended public schools in Melrose and Cambridge, receiving a regional award for his drawings. He was drafted into WWII immediately after high-school graduation and served in the Army at the Battle of the Bulge. He was honorably discharged with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in August,1945.In 1949 he graduated with a degree in Illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design and opened a studio in Boston. In 1951 he entered Hartford Theological Seminary, ordained as a Congregational Minister, M. Div., in 1953. His first marriage, 1952-1971, to Julia Lucille Chaffin of Springfield, MO and currently of Springfield, MA, produced two children, Christine Phillips Leamon of Whately, MA and Martin Harris Leamon of Davis, CA. His first parish was in Amherst, MA, and he subsequently served Congregational communities in Cincinnati, OH, Danielson, CT, and Williamstown, MA, all the while continuing to pursue his art work, as well as teaching, writing and lecturing nationally on art and religion.In 1976 he returned to illustration full-time and re-established residence in the Pioneer Valley. He married Marianne Preger-Simon of Amherst, MA in 1979. He was a founding member of the Western Mass Illustrators' Guild and his work was included in many of their exhibits.A self-published book, The Military Art of J. Thomas Leamon, authored by Tom's brother James S. Leamon of Casco, ME, appeared in 2016 ( jamesleamon.com/tomsart ). It encompasses Tom's war-time artwork for "Company A" of the 289th Infantry Regiment as well as his lifelong fascination with WWI airplanes and their pilots. One of those paintings, a portrait of the French flying ace, Charles Guynemer, is part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.Tom is survived by many: his wife, his children, 4 grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, 9 grand-nieces and -nephews, 2 great-grand nieces, and a similarly-sizeable group from his second marriage. They are scattered throughout the United States and in Istanbul, Turkey. Tom kept tabs on all of us, and we send him off with our deepest love and admiration. His embrace of the fullness of life and his ebullient good humor will continue to inspire us. He is profoundly missed.A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, July 13th, from 4-6 PM at the historic Whately Town Hall, 194 Chestnut Plain Road, Whately, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Soldiers' Home, Inc., attn: Treasurer, PO Box 1338, Holyoke, MA, 01040, would be appreciated, as the staff there provided excellent and loving care to Tom during his last 3 yearsPhoto: Oliver Scott Snure, all rights reserved Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close