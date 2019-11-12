John "Jay" West Condon, 58, died unexpectedly on November 2, 2019. Born in Springfield, he was the son of the late Paul & Joanne (Longley) Condon. After graduating Longmeadow High School, Jay became an accomplished finish carpenter. He is survived by his wife Annalisa (Pozzuto); son Joseph; brothers Robert (wife Nancy) & Jeffrey; sister Pamela Davis; his "brother" Thomas Allen; and many nieces & nephews. Sadly, Jay was predeceased by brothers Paul Jr. & Wade. Visiting hours will be Friday, November 15, from 6-8 p.m. at Tazzini Funeral Home, 22 Locust St. in Springfield. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Please visit www.TazziniFuneralHome.com to sign Jay's guestbook.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019