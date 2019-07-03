Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Harper. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

John W. Harper, 83, of Cold Spring Lane, Hadley, MA, passed away on June 29th at the Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hagerstown, MD on June 21st, 1936, John was the son of the late Charles Harper and Mildred (Loy) Harper.



John and his wife were vacationing in Frederick at the time of his passing. He was a member of the Frederick High School Class of 1954 and had recently attended his 65th class reunion.



John was a member of the Ijamsville Baseball team. A highlight of every trip to Maryland was to get together with the "baseball family". He was dedicated Yankee fan and avid collector of memorabilia. Throughout his life he enjoyed golfing, boating and spending time with his family.



John was a member of the First Congregational Church of Hadley, the Elks Club in Frederick and the Hadley Young Men's Club.



John retired from Pro Brush Company and most recently from Big Y Supermarket.



Pop Pop will be especially missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved spending time with him.



John is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Delores (Ausherman) Harper; his daughter Terry Magdycz and her husband Ray of Hatfield; his two sons Bryan Harper and his wife Lori of Hadley, Scott Harper and his wife Joanne of Easthampton; his four grandchildren Christopher Magdycz and his wife Sonya, Michelle Sunday and her husband Joshua, Jessica Harper and Saige Harper; and his two great grandsons Samuel and Oliver Sunday.



He is also survived by sisters Janet Biller and her husband Richard of Sterling, VA and Nita Zowalinski of Spring, TX, brother-in-law Richard Poffenberger of Hagerstown, MD and sister-in-law Mary Harper of Harper's Ferry, WV. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



John was predeceased by sisters Theresa Grove and Myra Poffenberger and brothers Ray Harper and Gerald Harper.



The family will receive friends at the Czelusniak Funeral Home on Sunday, July 7th 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be from the funeral home on Monday July 8th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Russellville Cemetery in Hadley.



In lieu of flowers please send donations in John's memory to the First Congregational Church of Hadley, 102 Middle Street, Hadley, MA.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Frederick Memorial Hospital and family and friends for their care and support during John's brief illness.

