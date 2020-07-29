Joice Marie (Garrett) Gare, 97, of 95 Jackson Street, Northampton, passed away on July 28 at her residence. Born April 2, 1923, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Joice was the daughter of the late Hugh M. Garrett, Sr. and the late Mary A. (Clark) Garrett. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1941, in Council Bluffs and attended Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa, until the beginning of WW II. During the war she worked on the second shift (4pm-midnight) in the personnel department of the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Co., south of Omaha, Nebraska-in an office under the wings of B-26s and later B-29s. After the war she worked for IBM in Omaha, operating business machines that were the very beginnings of computers.



Joice married Edward John Gare, III, (always known as John) of Northampton, MA, on October 10, 1948, in St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Since John worked in the family business (E.J. Gare & Son- a jewelry store on Main Street), they made their home in Northampton, where they lived until John's death October 3, 1990. Joice worked first at IBM in Springfield, then at Smith College as a secretary in the Chemistry Department until their daughter, Alison Joice, was born in December 1952. A stay-at-home mom until their second child daughter, Tracey, was in school, Joice returned to Smith College and worked there half-time, academic year for the next 40 years- serving as secretary in both the Chemistry and Mathematics departments- retiring in 1998.



Through the years, Joice served on boards of the Girl Scouts, United Cerebral Palsy, the Lathrop Home on South Street, Northampton, and the Northampton Dollars for Scholars. With a growing interest in genealogy, and as a Betty Allen Chapter DAR member, she enjoyed helping with a "refoldering" project for the Hampshire County Probate office, which involved unfolding legal documents (first project was documents 1690-1898) -such as wills, inventories, guardianships- then placing them into new acid-free folders in preparation for copying (digitizing), and ultimately making this information available on the internet.



Joice, John and family took several car trips across the country, and visited many of the National Parks, as well as Alaska. Later, daughter Tracey continued the cross-country travels with Joice, and included Joice's sister and niece in some of their treks.



Forty-some spring vacation trips with Kay Sheehan's and Jean Curran's travel group was always a highlight of the year, with visits to many cities in Europe; starting with the family going to England with the Northampton High School Travel Club, and ending with a Rhine River Cruise. Many pleasant summers were spent at Hammond Acres in Goshen. Joice served as Secretary of the Hammond Acres Club for fourteen years.



In retirement, Joice continued to do some travelling: spending time in Florida during part of the winter, and going on cruises with her daughter and Canadian friends. The Five College Learning in Retirement organization provided many weeks of "learning" classes each year. "Always something new, always something interesting, take your pick, but prepare that talk, serve on that committee." It was an opportunity to be with people and to explore different subjects- with no test to take. Just for personal pleasure.



A member of First Churches in Northampton, she enjoyed lunches and conversation with the ladies of the Dorcas Society. Lunch and/or dinners out with a few groups of ladies was a treat for Joice. She learned how to take a bus after she stopped driving, but she appreciated friends giving her a ride downtown, to meetings, or shopping even more.



Joice leaves her daughter, Tracey Jon (Gare) Polachek and her husband Daniel W. Polachek of Northampton; grandsons Daniel L. Polachek of Northampton, and Edward J.W. Polachek of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; sister-in-law Jessie (Gare) Bierwert of Northampton; sister Rosemary Williams and her husband Charles L. Williams of Council Bluffs, IA; nieces Lisa Williams of Council Bluffs, IA, Patricia G. Leary of Davis, CA, Crisca Bierwert of WA, Karen Bierwert of Northampton, Pamela Gare of FL, Candace McDougall of Southampton; nephews John Williams of Omaha, NE, Michael Garrett of Simi Valley, CA, Stephen Garrett of Stockton, WA, Kim Bierwert of Leeds, H.M. (Sonny) Garrett III of WA, and Donald Garrett of MN; as well as cousins in Nebraska.



Joice was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter Alison Joice Gare; her brother Paul L. Garrett and wife Teresa, and step-brother H. Morgan Garrett Jr.



Calling hours will be held at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME from 12-2 PM on Friday July 31, followed by an in-house service at 2 PM and burial at Spring Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Betty Allen Chapter Building Fund, NSDAR, c/o Carol O'Kulsky, Treasurer, 26 Beechwood Ave. Easthampton, MA 01027.



