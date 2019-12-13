Jon L. Berube passed away at his home in Pelham, Massachusetts on Thursday, December 5th. While Jon worked most recently in the Alterations Department at UMass Amherst, he had worked as a carpenter for nearly 30 years prior. Jon took great pride in his work, and it often seemed that he had built or worked on every house in the valley. Jon was a skilled hunter and fisherman who had a deep love and respect of nature. He felt most at home in the woods, and loved to get away to spend time in the peacefulness of rural Vermont. Jon was always quick to help a friend, and will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and tireless work ethic. Jon leaves behind two children, Hannah Berube of Hadley, and Jon C. Berube of Pelham, as well as a sister, Karen DiPersia, of Princeton, New Jersey. He is predeceased by his parents, Gail and Paul Berube. Jon's family would like to thank the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson for their guidance and care.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019