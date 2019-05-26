Jon Russell Christenson, 62, a longtime Florence resident, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 after a long struggle with illness. Jon left behind many who loved him and whom he loved so dearly. He was born on July 8, 1956, a son of the late C. Victor Christenson and Beatrice (Carrier) Christenson. He grew up in Northampton and attended local schools. Jon was a talented tradesman, his skills in painting, wallpaper hanging and carpentry were known throughout the Valley. Jon left the mark of his craftsmanship on many area projects including The Hotel Northampton, The Garden House at Look Park, and several area restaurants. Jon enjoyed traveling, deep-sea fishing, camping, boating, and relaxing by any body of water, be it the ocean, a lake, or the river. Jon also had the gift of gab and had made many friends far and wide simply by striking up a conversation. He leaves behind a loving family and a multitude of friends. In honoring Jon's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Interment will be private. The family asks, if one wishes, that donations be made to the Christenson Zoo, c/o Look Park, 300 North Main St., Florence, mass. 01062
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 26, 2019