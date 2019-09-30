Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Blair Carbaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Blair Carbaugh, age 31, died unexpectedly on September 24, 2019, in Medford, Massachusetts. Jonathan is survived by his brother, Andrew, his mother, LuAnne, and father, Donal, of Easthampton, Massachusetts; and his grandparents, Blair and Mary Carbaugh, of Danville, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dwight and Helen Halligan, of Billings, Montana.



Jonathan was born on December 27, 1987, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from Northampton High School in 2006 where he was an All-Western Massachusetts tennis player on a state finalist team. He attended Ohio University and later transferred to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts from where he enjoyed many subjects including English and Philosophy and finished with a degree in Physics. He continued his Physics education with graduate work at Ball State University and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. His love of science led him to further studies in Laser Optics at Springfield Technical Community College where he also worked as a science, math, and physics tutor. In May of 2018, he moved to Worcester, Massachusetts where he accepted a position at IPG in Lasers, then moved in January 2019 to Medford to work in Optics at the Wilmington, Massachusetts office of L3 Harris.



Jonny was a fun loving and sensitive man. He loved his many hometown friends as well as those in Somerville and Ohio. Having worked with a veterinarian, he was particularly fond of animals especially his dog, Sami. His life included many trips to Montana to enjoy his many family members, aunts, uncles, and cousins there. He enjoyed the many times he spent with his grandparents at their farm in Pennsylvania especially his involvement in their efforts to restore the chestnut tree. He sought time in the outdoors which included his many hikes on Mount Tom, throughout New England, in Glacier National Park Montana, around Medford along the Mystic River as well as skiing with his college friends. He grew up with a love of stories and reading including those of Harry Potter, Wheel of Time, and Game of Thrones. Since a child he enjoyed UMass sports, basketball in particular, and with his family followed the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics. He enjoyed traveling and had visited several countries including Thailand, Estonia, Sweden, Russia, China, and living with his family in Finland. His family and friends will always remember Jonny as an intelligent, thoughtful, and fun loving person.



An informal celebration of Jonny's life is scheduled at the Garden House in Look Park, Northampton on Sunday, October 6. Friends and family are welcome to stop by anytime between 1 and 4. Donations may be sent to Dakin Shelter in honor of Jonny at

