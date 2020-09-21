1/1

Jonathan Matthew Lalonde shed "the surly bonds of earth" unexpectedly at his home September 15, 2020. He was born September 17, 1976 in Northampton, Massachusetts. He is survived by his parents, Tina and Paul Lalonde of Amherst; his sister Rebecca Menke, brother-in-law Benjamin and their son Joseph, of Oxford, Massachusetts; brother Lucas and his wife, Mary and their daughter, Adelaide of Marlborough, CT. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is greatly loved and missed by all.

Jon was a clever adventurer with a kind hearted, free-spirited soul who fiercely loved and accepted everyone. Passionate about his music and art, he never stopped creating. Jon was tormented by lifelong mental illness and addiction. The challenges of the pandemic exacerbated these struggles. A risk taker with a finely tuned sense of style and youthful exuberance, he was unafraid to explore all aspects of life. Jon was resilient: no matter how many times life knocked him down, he got back up. Very passionate, kind and insightful, he zealously advocated and worked to aid the homeless and disabled.

Love defined his relationship with his family despite the complexities of his life. There will be a private memorial service, with Jon's ashes scattered on the waters.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that you perform lifelong acts of kindness in his memory and treat those who struggle with addiction with compassion.

Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

