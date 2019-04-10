Jon "J.P." Mitchell, 37, of Florence passed away unexpectantly on April 4, 2019. He was born in Springfield on February 25, 1982. He was a 2001 graduate of Smith Vocational High School and after discharge from the Army he attended Springfield Technical Community College and NETTS. He was self-employed in auto mechanics and yard maintenance.
He is survived by his daughters Kyleigh, Aryianna, Katrina, and Aliya, his mother Lori Scheel Fazzino and stepfather Al, and his grandmother, Gerry Scheel. He is also survived by his step siblings Amanda and Joey Fazzino, his biological parents John Goodreau and Lorra Cyr, his uncle/godfather Mark Scheel, his godmother Melissa Nye, his nieces Gianna and Riley Campanella, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his beloved dogs Toby, Meeko and Stitch. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Campanella in 2012 and his grandfather George Scheel in 2015.
Calling hours at the Mitchell Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Easthampton Friday April 12 from 4 to 7pm. Funeral Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, April 13 at 10 am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Haydenville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Villalobos Rescue Center, PO Box 771127, New Orleans, LA70177 www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019