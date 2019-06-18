Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Powell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Powell, 50, most recently of Amherst, MA, passed away on May 24, 2019 after a brief battle with dementia. He is survived by six loving siblings: Van (and partner Beth), David (and partner Kendy), Faith, Susan (and partner John), Mark (and wife Beth), and Joy (and partner Carl); by his nieces and nephews, Pamela, Dave, Teaghan, Hazen, Riley, Molly, Luke and Seth, by one grandniece and four grandnephews, one aunt and uncle and numerous cousins and friends.



Jon was born on June 26, 1968 to Howard and Gladys Powell of Stratford, NJ and soon after moved with his family to live on Sky Farm in Jacksonville, VT. In 2004, Jon moved to Easthampton, MA and became a client of Riverside Industries, which supports individuals with Downs Syndrome and other special needs. Here he finally realized his dream of independence.



Jon worked for Silver Spoon, Williston Northampton School, UMass and Amherst College. Jon lived for 9 years with his good friends, Raymah and Richard (Hutch) Hutchinson in Easthampton. In early 2018, following his diagnosis, Jon moved into a group facility in Amherst, MA where he received wonderful round the clock care from a dedicated staff until his passing.



Jon was an outgoing, gregarious, fun-loving man who brought joy to many people. He loved music, dancing, golf, bowling, baseball and fast cars. He enjoyed going to wrestling and monster truck events, Bruce Springsteen concerts, Red Sox games, and the beach. Jon was an extraordinary man whose abilities were never limited by his disability. His generous love, empathetic soul and vibrant spirit live on in all those who knew him and loved him.



A celebration of Jon Powell's life will take place on Saturday, July 20, 1-3 pm, at Easthampton Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 112 Main Street, Easthampton, MA. Memorial donations may be made to: Riverside Industries, Inc., One Cottage Street, Easthampton, MA 01027 or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087.

